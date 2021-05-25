Advertisement

Fire destroys abandoned church

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed an abandoned church in Carter County, Kentucky.

A passerby called in the fire on Oak Hill Circle in around 12:30 a.m.

The church is off Route 60 near the Carter County line.

Olive Hill Fire Chief Jeremy Rodgers tells WSAZ the fire was fully involved and the church partially collapsed when crews arrived.

The fire was put out in about an hour. No firefighters were hurt.

The investigation into a cause has been turned over to police.

