Huntington DMV flooded, open on emergency basis only

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Department of Motor Vehicle Regional Office is currently closed as of Tuesday morning.

Officials say a leak in the ceiling pipes has caused a portion of the office to flood. Assistance to help clean up is on the way.

The office is open on an emergency basis, but customers are encouraged to choose another nearby office if possible. There are offices in Winfield, Logan, Kanawha City and Point Pleasant.

If a customer does have an appointment and it is an emergency, office staff will do what they can to accommodate the customer and transaction, officials say.

You can visit the DMV website for more information.

