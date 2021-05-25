Advertisement

Man considered armed and dangerous wanted by sheriff’s office

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery, burglary and wanted endangerment.

The Mingo County Sheriff tells WSAZ deputies spent all day Monday and Tuesday morning looking for Justin Hatfield, of Matewan.

The sheriff says Hatfield is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his location is urged to contact 911.

No other details are being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of driver killed when car fell off interstate bridge
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Two men arrested on drug related charges
2 taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Huntington
Hit-and-run incident sends 2 to the hospital

Latest News

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 7 deaths, 233 new cases
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless outages
An abandoned church in Carter County, Kentucky is destroyed by fire.
Fire destroys abandoned church
Unsafe speeds and drugs possible factors in fatal crash