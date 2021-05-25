Man considered armed and dangerous wanted by sheriff’s office

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery, burglary and wanted endangerment.

The Mingo County Sheriff tells WSAZ deputies spent all day Monday and Tuesday morning looking for Justin Hatfield, of Matewan.

The sheriff says Hatfield is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his location is urged to contact 911.

No other details are being released at this time.

