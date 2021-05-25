New police chief appointed in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – The city of Pikeville has a new police chief.

City leaders on Monday evening appointed Michael Riddle to the position.

According to information from the city, Riddle has served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2004 when he started his career as a patrolman – a run that continued until 2013.

In 2013, Riddle was promoted to sergeant until he was promoted to lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, he was promoted to captain -- until his promotion as chief.

According to the city, Riddle’s career also includes accomplishments such as certified police training officer, graduate of Academy of Police Supervision, and graduate of Criminal Justice Executive Development.

