Advertisement

New police chief appointed in Pikeville

Mike Riddle was appointed Monday as the new chief of the Pikeville Police Department in Kentucky.
Mike Riddle was appointed Monday as the new chief of the Pikeville Police Department in Kentucky.(City of Pikeville)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – The city of Pikeville has a new police chief.

City leaders on Monday evening appointed Michael Riddle to the position.

According to information from the city, Riddle has served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2004 when he started his career as a patrolman – a run that continued until 2013.

In 2013, Riddle was promoted to sergeant until he was promoted to lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, he was promoted to captain -- until his promotion as chief.

According to the city, Riddle’s career also includes accomplishments such as certified police training officer, graduate of Academy of Police Supervision, and graduate of Criminal Justice Executive Development.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
Two men arrested on drug related charges
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Fire damage to a trailer in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.
Crews respond to trailer fire

Latest News

The Portsmouth Police Department will not be getting an armored vehicle they wanted -- at least...
Portsmouth City Council tables armored vehicle ordinance
The Portsmouth Police Department will not be getting an armored vehicle they wanted, at least...
Portsmouth city council tables armored vehicle ordinance
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Herbert Hoover students graduate
Herbert Hoover students graduate