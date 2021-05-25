Advertisement

Still eyeing 90 degrees

3H day ahead
Hazy summer days are early
Hazy summer days are early
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since late last week a pattern of hot and hazy weather has set in with afternoon highs in the upper 80s but overnight lows cooling into the cozy 50s. Those night time mins have been a  dead give-away that the air was not humid like the tropics but dry and more typical of a desert air mass. Now this week we make the conversion to the 3rd H as in higher humidity levels that in time should lead to some welcomed later in the week showers.

Tuesday will dawn with readings in the 60s then as the powerful late May sun takes hold the race will be on to see if we get to 90 degrees for the first time this year (at airports where official temperatures are recorded.). Given the expected increase in humidity, we will be watching DOPPLER RADAR for signs of afternoon thunderheads. Odds favor mountainous eastern West Virginia for any pop-ups.

Wednesday into Thursday hazy, warm and humid days will feature plenty of hazy sun and highs in the upper 80s. By Friday into Saturday a good soaking rain will cross the region armed with some downpours and likely an inch or more of much needed rain.

If all goes as planned, skies will clear out for Sunday and Memorial Day as we celebrate in Ironton with the longest continuously running parade. Highs will be damp and cool on Saturday then warm and dry on Sunday and Memorial Day.

