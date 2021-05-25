Advertisement

Suspect drives through fence at plant during pursuit

((Source: AP Images))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a pursuit where a suspect drove through a fence and took off.

It started as a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Nitro and it lead to a pursuit.

Troopers say the pursuit ended at the Toyota plant in Buffalo. The suspect drove through a fence at the plant and ended up in an embankment.

The suspect took off on foot and officers followed, but didn’t find him. They also used K9 units but called off the search.

Drugs were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect is still at large.

The incident is under investigation.

