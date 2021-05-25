Suspicious package reportedly sent to Rand Paul’s home
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious package has reportedly been sent to Rand Paul’s home.
According to Politico, the FBI and Capitol Hill Police said the package contained delivered to Rand Paul’s home contained white powder.
Senator Rand Paul responded to the threat on Twitter, saying ‘I take these threats immensely seriously.’ You can read the full tweet below.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
