Suspicious package reportedly sent to Rand Paul’s home

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious package has reportedly been sent to Rand Paul’s home.

According to Politico, the FBI and Capitol Hill Police said the package contained delivered to Rand Paul’s home contained white powder.

Senator Rand Paul responded to the threat on Twitter, saying ‘I take these threats immensely seriously.’ You can read the full tweet below.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

