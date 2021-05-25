Suspicious package reportedly sent to Rand Paul’s home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious package has reportedly been sent to Rand Paul’s home.

According to Politico, the FBI and Capitol Hill Police said the package contained delivered to Rand Paul’s home contained white powder.

Senator Rand Paul responded to the threat on Twitter, saying ‘I take these threats immensely seriously.’ You can read the full tweet below.

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.