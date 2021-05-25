Advertisement

Unsafe speeds and drugs possible factors in fatal crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash where drugs and and unsafe speed are possible causes, according to investigators.

It happened on CR-65 (Deep Hollow Road), one mile north of CR-56 (Brimstone Road) around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say a 1994 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Weston Charles Hickman, 28, of Pomeroy, was heading north on CR-65 when it slid into the opposite lane, slid off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled onto its top.

Hickman was extricated out of the vehicle and flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, Jackie Lynn Hankinson, 44, of Glouster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

According to troopers, neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

State Highway Patrol says unsafe speed, failure to wear a safety belt and illegal drug use are suspected factors in the crash.

It is under investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Athen’s County EMS, Carthage Township Volunteer Fire Department, MedFlight and the Athens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

