White House: US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation.

There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States. The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.

