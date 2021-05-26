Huntington Police say they’re concerned for safety of missing 3-month-old

UPDATE 5/27/21 @ 11:34 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The search for a missing 3-month-old girl continues across state lines as police secured a search warrant and searched a property in Kentucky on Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police, they assisted the Huntington Police Department and the FBI in a search at a property in Carter County, Kentucky, that they say belongs to the baby’s father Shannon Overstreet.

Overstreet was taken to jail on Monday, where he is currently in custody in connection with an attack on his own mother. According to the criminal complaint, the attack happened in March, but he was just arrested this week. Documents say Overstreet dragged his mother by her hair across a yard, upset and hitting her several times. He left her lying on the floor, and it wasn’t until a few days later that she went to get treated at the hospital. The complaint said she ended up having to get treated for a “significant” brain bleed.

At this time, police say Overstreet is not considered a suspect in the missing infant case. However, they say he was the last person known to be with the baby before she went missing.

WSAZ did some digging into the criminal background of Shannon Overstreet, who police say has an extensive criminal history.

In 2016, WSAZ reported Overstreet was charged with malicious wounding in connection with an attack on his mother and in 2017 he took a plea deal for domestic battery where he was sentenced eight months in jail with credit for time served.

Overstreet is not currently being held on any charges related to the case of the missing infant.

UPDATE 5/26/21 @ 4:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing 3-month-old girl.

HPD held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since approximately May 8, 2021. She has blue eyes, dark-colored hair with a reddish tint and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

She was last known to be with her father, Shannon Overstreet, as of May 1, according to HPD.

Shannon Overstreet was taken into custody Monday on two battery warrants unrelated to the missing infant. He is not considered a suspect at this time in connection with her disappearance, police say.

This week, detectives have conducted search warrants at Shannon Overstreet’s mother’s home in Huntington where he has been known to stay. They also searched his vehicle and several digital devices.

HPD is also working with Kentucky State Police to execute a search warrant at a property he owns in Olive Hill. In addition, they’re working with the United States Marshals Service to locate any witness who may have knowledge on the location of the child. Huntington Police are also working with the FBI and the West Virginia State Intelligence Fusion Center.

There is no specific evidence of foul play at this time, police say.

Police say they don’t believe Overstreet’s mother was involved in the child’s disappearance.

Anyone who has any information is asked to come forward.

Police also added the Amber Alert system would not be applicable with this situation. It’s used to put out information that is fresh, immediate and ongoing. By the time the information got to police, it was more than two weeks ago.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/26/21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police will be holding a press conference regarding a missing three-month-old baby girl.

It will be at 4:30 p.m. WSAZ will be in attendance.

Police searching for missing infant

Police say Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since approximately May 8, 2021.

Overstreet has blue eyes, dark colored hair with a reddish tint and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Anyone who has information regarding Angel’s whereabouts is advised to immediately call 911.

Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

Representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department on Monday, May 24, stating they had been asked to follow-up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.

CPS representatives also stated Shannon told them he had turned Angel over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier.

At this time, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between Shannon and the two described CPS workers.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell tells WSAZ Shannon was arrested Monday on two unrelated outstanding warrants for battery. He was booked at the Western Regional Jail.

The Police Department is working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky to locate Angel.

