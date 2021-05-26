Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder

UPDATE 5/27/21 @ 10:43 a.m.

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the person killed in a shooting in a parking lot has been released.

The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Go-Mart in the 300 block of Summers Addition Road.

When police arrived on scene, they detained Carl Rose Jr. and secured a gun from him.

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Rose witnessed an active domestic involving Oldham and his wife. Rose walked over there and pointed a gun at Oldham. Then Oldham started towards Rose. The complaint states Rose walked backwards then stopped when Oldham got between him and a white pickup truck.

Milton Police say an altercation developed between Rose and Oldham where Rose shot Oldham. Police say Oldham turned and ran from Rose, who continued firing shots. He shot the victim approximately five times in the back. Oldham died from his injuries.

Milton Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Investigators also say the two involved did not know one another.

Rose has been charged with second degree murder, according to the Milton Police Chief. He is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police assisted.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Go Mart parking lot in Milton, according to Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons.

Parsons says the shooting, which was reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday off the Milton exit of Interstate 64, was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Chief Parsons says the man was shot multiple times and died shortly after first responders arrived on scene.

One person is in custody. Neither a name nor a motive is being released at this time. Police say the shooting does not appear to be drug-related.

According to police, the two people involved did not know one another.

