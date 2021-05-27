$1.9 million federal grant awarded for eastern Ky. water/sewer improvements

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A $1.9 million federal grant will go toward building water and sewer infrastructure at Wolf Pit Industrial Park in Pike County.

Both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., made that announcement Thursday about the grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA). The grant was awarded to the Pike County Fiscal Court for the infrastructure improvements.

According to a release from Beshear’s office, “matched with more than $460,000 in local funds, the project at Wolf Pit Industrial Park is expected to generate $1 million in private investment and support the growth of Eastern Kentucky’s manufacturing sector.”

In the release, Beshear said, “To build a better Kentucky and sprint out of this pandemic, we need to make bold investments in every corner of the commonwealth. These federal dollars ensure that Eastern Kentucky will have the infrastructure needed to provide clean water to all families in the region. The funding also will foster job creation and economic growth through our continued investment in the manufacturing industry.”

In a separate release, Congressman Rogers said, “Water and sewer expansions are still a critical part of job creation and strengthening our communities in southern and eastern Kentucky. This investment from EDA will fast-track the local vision for a new manufacturing business to set up operations in this new industrial park and create much-needed new jobs in the heart of coal country. I applaud the Pike County Fiscal Court and Judge Executive Ray Jones for their proactive work to strengthen our Appalachian economy and provide more opportunities for our former coal miners.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.