Advertisement

Airman surprises son during 6th grade graduation

Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.
Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.(Facebook: Forest Hills School District)
By Jared Goffinet and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Keegan Branam, who’s in the 6th grade at Wilson Elementary School, got an amazing surprise when his mother, Air Force Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, made it back for his graduation on Thursday.

Sgt. Marquardt has been serving in Afghanistan this year.

Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.

When Keegan saw his mom walking down the field, he ran and jumped into her arms.

The heartwarming moment was all captured on video.

6th grade student Keegan Branam just got a huge special surprise at graduation! His mom, Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, is back home after serving in Afghanistan! Thank you for your service, Sergeant & congratulations Keegan! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #weareFHSD

Posted by Forest Hills School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train