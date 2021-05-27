Airman surprises son during 6th grade graduation
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Keegan Branam, who’s in the 6th grade at Wilson Elementary School, got an amazing surprise when his mother, Air Force Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, made it back for his graduation on Thursday.
Sgt. Marquardt has been serving in Afghanistan this year.
Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.
When Keegan saw his mom walking down the field, he ran and jumped into her arms.
The heartwarming moment was all captured on video.
