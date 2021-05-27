Advertisement

Entrapment reported in crash on State Route 7

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An accident near Fairland East Elementary is causing traffic delays along State Route 7.

According to Rome Volunteer Fire Department, two people were extricated from one of the vehicles involved.

Both were sent to the hospital with with minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene cleaning up the roadway.

