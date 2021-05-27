Entrapment reported in crash on State Route 7

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An accident near Fairland East Elementary is causing traffic delays along State Route 7.

According to Rome Volunteer Fire Department, two people were extricated from one of the vehicles involved.

Both were sent to the hospital with with minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene cleaning up the roadway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.