Former Parkersburg City Councilman back in court updating Capitol riot case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday morning for a status conference.

Barber faces five charges related to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Barber’s defense team and attorneys representing the U.S. government said in court Thursday that they needed more time to review the case in order to either reach a plea deal or decide to move forward with a trial.

Another status conference has been set for July 22 at 3 p.m.

Barber has been released on his own recognizance, but it was noted in court Thursday that he missed a court mandated check-in during the week of May 8.

