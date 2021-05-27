Advertisement

Former Parkersburg City Councilman back in court updating Capitol riot case

New status conference set
By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday morning for a status conference.

Barber faces five charges related to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Barber’s defense team and attorneys representing the U.S. government said in court Thursday that they needed more time to review the case in order to either reach a plea deal or decide to move forward with a trial.

Another status conference has been set for July 22 at 3 p.m.

Barber has been released on his own recognizance, but it was noted in court Thursday that he missed a court mandated check-in during the week of May 8.

You can read our previous coverage of Barber’s case here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train