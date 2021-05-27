Advertisement

Flames from house fire spread to church

Fire
Fire(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a chain-reaction fire Thursday in Kanawha County.

A house caught on fire Thursday afternoon and flames spread to Faith Tabernacle Church next door.

The buildings sit along York Avenue.

Officials say no one was injured, but they believe some animals may have died in the fire.

According to the Charleston Fire Chief, the house was too dangerous for crews to go inside. It was described as a hoarder house. They are getting an excavator to tear both structures down.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train