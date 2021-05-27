Flames from house fire spread to church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a chain-reaction fire Thursday in Kanawha County.

A house caught on fire Thursday afternoon and flames spread to Faith Tabernacle Church next door.

The buildings sit along York Avenue.

Officials say no one was injured, but they believe some animals may have died in the fire.

According to the Charleston Fire Chief, the house was too dangerous for crews to go inside. It was described as a hoarder house. They are getting an excavator to tear both structures down.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.