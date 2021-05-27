Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (FOX19) - Nicholas Brockhoff from Covington, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI Louisville bureau.

Brockhoff was seen and later identified during a review of surveillance video from Jan. 6, a court complaint reads.

The Covington man discharged a fire extinguisher from the Lower West Terrace onto two law enforcement officers standing below him.

The officers said they had to leave the area because the contents of the fire extinguisher obstructed their vision.

Brockhoff eventually got inside the Capitol building through a broken window by climbing the scaffolding of the Lower West Terrace, according to the complaint.

He was also caught on video wearing a stolen Metropolitan Police Department helmet.

Brockhoff is facing the following charges:

  • Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers
  • Use of a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, according to FBI Louisville.

He is expected to appear Thursday for his first court hearing in the Western District of Tennessee.

