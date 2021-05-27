Man missing from Huntington area since December

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since December.

Troopers say Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December.

Humphrey’s family tell state police that he has struggled with addiction and they’re concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with any information about Humphrey is asked to call WVSP Cpl. S. Swope at 304-528-5555.

