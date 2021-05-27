Advertisement

Man missing from Huntington area since December

Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need your help if you've seen him.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since December.

Troopers say Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December.

Humphrey’s family tell state police that he has struggled with addiction and they’re concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with any information about Humphrey is asked to call WVSP Cpl. S. Swope at 304-528-5555.

