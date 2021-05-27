Advertisement

No baseball tonight for WVU

WVU baseball
WVU baseball(wdtv)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Due to inclement weather expected in the Oklahoma City area on Thursday evening, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against No. 22 Oklahoma State at the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship has been postponed.

The two teams will now meet on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals, while the loser will take on Texas on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

UC and WV State lose Thursday
Two teams will meet each other Friday morning.
UC and WV State fall in day one of NCAA baseball tournament
Adam Burniston/Twitter
Full capacity expected at Kroger Field for 2021 UK football season
Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament...
Can you “Phil” it?