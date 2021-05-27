Advertisement

Ohio color coded COVID map discontinued

Map of Ohio Public Health Advisory System
Map of Ohio Public Health Advisory System(Source: ODH)
By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The decline in COVID cases-and rise in vaccinations-has led to the end of a fixture of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s briefings.

The color-coded map, officially known as the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, was introduced in July, 2020 to help explain the degree and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s 88 counties.

Thursday, Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced the statewide alert system has been discontinued.

McCloud says the map is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status. Gov. Dewine, in the past few months, has scarcely referred to the latest map when it was introduced on Thursdays.

The health department will continue listing COVID-19 data on its website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The last county-by-county map was published May 20.

