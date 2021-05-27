Ohio University names new president

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio University Board of Trustees named Dr. Hugh Sherman OU’s new president Thursday.

Sherman was appointed to a two-year term by the board starting on June 14.

Before being named president, Sherman served as OU’s Dean of the College of Business. He’s been on the faculty since 1995.

“Hugh Sherman is a respected leader who accomplished a great deal during his time as dean of the College of Business and will make an excellent President during this time of transition,” Board of Trustees Chairman Cary Cooper said in a news release. “This two-year appointment was implemented to effectively position Dr. Sherman and the University for success as he steps into this critical role. My fellow Trustees and I have every confidence that Dr. Sherman will not only provide continuity but also be an inspiring and strategic leader for the institution for the next two years. We are thankful for his continued commitment to Ohio University.”

Sherman replaces M. Duane Nellis as president, who announced that he would transition to a faculty role at Ohio University earlier this month.

