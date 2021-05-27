The Green Mile Campaign in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

“COOKIN’ UP SOME GREEN FOR THE BOYS IN GREEN TO RAISE SOME GREEN”

Restaurants, bars, and pubs throughout Huntington will be teaming up this weekend to raise money for the Big Green Scholarship Foundation’s ‘Corner Kick Club’ to support student athletes on the MU Soccer Team by offering Green items on their menu.

Look for the flyer on restaurant’s front door and window identifying them as a participant, and drink and eat some green to help them raise some green .

For more details contact event organizer Tim White at 304-710-8668. Go Herd!

