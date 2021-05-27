Traffic Alert | Portsmouth bypass road maintenance scheduled soon

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – State Route 823, also known as the Portsmouth bypass, will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting June 2 during a maintenance project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) made that announcement Thursday, saying the work will last through at least June 19, which is the estimated completion date.

ODOT officials say the work will consist of routine maintenance, pavement grinding and other work as needed.

The one-lane restriction (a 14-foot lane) will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day during the work.

