Turnpike bridge replacement to cause detours

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Detours will be set up along the West Virginia Turnpike this summer.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will be working on a bridge deck replacement project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County.

Construction is set to take place June 21-23 and July 11-22.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has scheduled an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp (Exit 14) on I-77 South. The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 21-23 to prepare for the project. The ramp will be closed 24 hours a day from July 11-22 to allow for the actual deck removal and replacement.

Traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp while the exit ramp is closed.

