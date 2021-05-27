UC and WV State fall in day one of NCAA baseball tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Charleston and West Virginia State lost by identical scores of 3-2 during day one of the NCAA Division II baseball tournament. The Golden Eagles had a 2 run lead until the bottom of the eighth when Bloomsburg’s Cole Swiger hit a two run home run to tie the game. In the bottom of the tenth, Kyle OFier ended the game with a solo home run making the final score 3-2.

In the next game, Millersville won on a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth over West Virginia State. The Yellowjackets used two long balls to tie the contest on two separate occasions, thanks to the hot bats of seniors Andrew Stone and Matthew Kline. Kline went 3-for-4 in the contest and sophomore Trey Junkins also posted a multi-hit contest, tallying two hits.

UC will play WV State in an elimination game Friday morning at 11 a.m. on UC’s campus.

