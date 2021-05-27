Advertisement

West Virginia family represents WVU with gold and blue on popular game show

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU students and fans alike represent the Mountaineers every chance they get. The Rhodes family from Morgantown, WV, showed their gold and blue colors on the popular game show, Family Feud.

This family of WVU super fans even brought the pom-poms along!

WVU shared a clip to wish the family good luck on Wednesday with the caption, “They’re painting Family Feud gold and blue tonight! Good luck to WVU super fans, the Rhodes Family!

They’re painting Family Feud gold and blue tonight! 💛💙 Good luck to WVU super fans, the Rhodes Family! 🤞

Posted by West Virginia University on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

