2 Eastern Ky. substance abuse programs awarded $600,000 in funding

CARTER/ROWAN COUNTIES, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two substance abuse recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky have been awarded $600,000 in federal and state funding.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Friday about the money going toward the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson and the Morehead Inspiration Center.

The governor said the funds, administered through the Community Development Block Recovery Kentucky Program, will help provide stable housing to men in the 9- to 12-month programs.

“Safe, stable housing is critical for Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder who are trying to change their lives,” Beshear said in the release. “I’m honored to award funds to two programs that prioritize mental and behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians. Building a better Kentucky means celebrating the courage it takes to ask for help and ensuring our people have the tools they need for a second chance if they’ve ended up in a really difficult situation.”

According to the release, Carter County Fiscal Court received $200,000 to make needed improvements and supplement operating costs at the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center.

The release states that the city of Morehead applied for funding on behalf of the Morehead Inspiration Center in 2020 and 2021, making their total award $400,000 to assist with operating and staff costs.

The CDBG Recovery Kentucky program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by the Department for Local Government (DLG) on the state level.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.