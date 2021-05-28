$20,000 giveaway with Food Fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is some exciting news in the works at Food Fair! The store is opening a new location in Ironton, Ohio and they are giving back to the communities that have supported them for years.

Tim Forth, president of Food Fair, shares the details of the new store opening over Memorial Day weekend as well as a $20,000 giveaway they are having. The winner will be announced on May 27th during the 6p.m. news right here on WSAZ.

