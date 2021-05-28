Advertisement

$20,000 giveaway with Food Fair

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is some exciting news in the works at Food Fair! The store is opening a new location in Ironton, Ohio and they are giving back to the communities that have supported them for years.

Tim Forth, president of Food Fair, shares the details of the new store opening over Memorial Day weekend as well as a $20,000 giveaway they are having. The winner will be announced on May 27th during the 6p.m. news right here on WSAZ.

To learn more about the giveaway and to keep up with all the latest at Food Fair, you can check out their Facebook page as well as their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train