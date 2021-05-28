2021 FestivALL schedule announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The schedule for the 17th FestivALL event in Charleston has been released.

The 15 day celebration that turns “the city into a work of art” will feature live music, art, theatre and dance on June 13-27.

FestivALL’s schedule includes floral painting workshops, art exhibitions, organ recitals, and performances from local theatre groups.

The City will host a Community Drum Circle on Tuesday, June 15th. On Saturday June 19th, there will be a 5 mile race and a virtual Juneteenth celebration.

For information on the full FestivALL schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.