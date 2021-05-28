Advertisement

2021 FestivALL schedule announced

(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The schedule for the 17th FestivALL event in Charleston has been released.

The 15 day celebration that turns “the city into a work of art” will feature live music, art, theatre and dance on June 13-27.

FestivALL’s schedule includes floral painting workshops, art exhibitions, organ recitals, and performances from local theatre groups.

The City will host a Community Drum Circle on Tuesday, June 15th. On Saturday June 19th, there will be a 5 mile race and a virtual Juneteenth celebration.

For information on the full FestivALL schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train