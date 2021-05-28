Accident knocks power lines down, closes portion of road

JULIAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Part of Route 3 is closed near the Boone/Lincoln County line Friday evening following an accident.

A witness at the scene tells WSAZ that the incident involves a moving truck with a tree on it. According to dispatchers power lines are down in the area as a result.

The truck was smoking when first responders got on the scene around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers did not know if there were any injuries reported.

