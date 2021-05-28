Advertisement

Accident knocks power lines down, closes portion of road

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JULIAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Part of Route 3 is closed near the Boone/Lincoln County line Friday evening following an accident.

A witness at the scene tells WSAZ that the incident involves a moving truck with a tree on it. According to dispatchers power lines are down in the area as a result.

The truck was smoking when first responders got on the scene around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers did not know if there were any injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a plane crash in Scioto County, Ohio.
Names of plane crash victims released
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Names released in deadly I-64 crash
A crash in Lincoln County has turned deadly.
Crash in Lincoln County claims life
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

Latest News

WV POWER GAME
WV POWER GAME
Officials say concerns should first be brought to the attention of the cemetery’s management....
State officials ask public to report rundown cemeteries
Grief counselors will be available to students, school officials said.
UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire
Officers caught a break when they obtained two warrants for the man’s arrest and received tips...
Man hides under dirty towels after evading police three times