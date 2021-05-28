Advertisement

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in fatal ATV crash

A 59-year-old man died Thursday night when his ATV crashed and landed on top of him.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 59-year-old man died Thursday night when his ATV crashed and landed on top of him.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on St. Rt. 104 near the intersection of Big Run Road in Scioto County.

Troopers said the driver, Wendel S. Robinson of Lucasville, was operating a dark green Kawasaki Prairie ATV north on St. Rt. 104 when he lost control, causing the ATV to overturn and land on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and believes alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

