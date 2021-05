KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes are closed at the 94 mile marker of I-77 North in Charleston on the Turnpike due to the accident.

According to 911, a tractor trailer crashed into the guardrail.

Crews are working to clean up debris.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

