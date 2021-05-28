Columbia Gas of Ky. requests customer rate increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Columbia Gas customers in Kentucky could be facing a rate hike by early next year.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky made that announcement Friday, saying the company has filed a request with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The company says a rate increase is needed to help with infrastructure improvements to serve its customers across 30 Kentucky counties.

For the average residential customer, the increase would amount to about $11.85 more each month. For the average commercial customer, it would be roughly a $37.59 monthly increase.

According to Columbia Gas of Kentucky, its last rate increase request was in 2016.

“Safety is at the center of everything we do at Columbia Gas,” said Columbia Gas of Kentucky President and Chief Operating Officer Kimra H. Cole in a release. “And accordingly, safety is the focal point of this request. In order to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service across our broad service territory, we must continue to invest in our system by proactively replacing aging infrastructure and investing in the training of our employees who stand ready to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Company officials say a rate increase would only apply to the delivery charge portion of customers’ monthly bill. Altogether, if approved, the rate increase would generate about $26.69 million more in revenue for Columbia Gas of Kentucky.

