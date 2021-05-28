Crews responding to plane crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a plane crash.
The call came into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office around 10:50 Friday morning.
Troopers tell WSAZ it happened near McDermott off of State Route 104 in a wooded area.
No other information has been released.
