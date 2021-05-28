Advertisement

Crews responding to plane crash

Plane crash in Scioto County
Plane crash in Scioto County(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a plane crash.

The call came into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office around 10:50 Friday morning.

Troopers tell WSAZ it happened near McDermott off of State Route 104 in a wooded area.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

