Huntington High’s graduation postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High School’s graduation has been postponed.

Officials with Cabell County Schools say it will be on Saturday, May 29 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

It was originally scheduled for Friday evening.

They made the decision after consulting with local meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

School officials say they understand this may be difficult for many, but with the instability of the current weather pattern and predicted possibility of thunder and lightening Friday evening, they don’t feel it’s safe to proceed with their original plan.

