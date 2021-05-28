Advertisement

Huntington High’s graduation postponed

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High School’s graduation has been postponed.

Officials with Cabell County Schools say it will be on Saturday, May 29 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

It was originally scheduled for Friday evening.

They made the decision after consulting with local meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

School officials say they understand this may be difficult for many, but with the instability of the current weather pattern and predicted possibility of thunder and lightening Friday evening, they don’t feel it’s safe to proceed with their original plan.

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
