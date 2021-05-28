Huntington seniors facing possible graduation dilemma

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following all the hurdles students have faced the past year caused by the pandemic, it’s only fitting that nature is throwing in one last wrench.

A senior class that’s missed out on so many senior traditions is now facing the prospect of having their graduation disrupted as well.

Huntington High’s graduation is scheduled for Friday evening outside at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, but if an ominous forecast comes to fruition, the school system’s plan is to delay the ceremony until Sunday.

For Huntington senior Laurel Pagur, the problem is she and her mother are flying to Florida for vacation Saturday.

“Some plans just can’t be changed,” Laurel said. “It really upsets me knowing I can’t be there with my friends.”

After missing out on so much her senior year, now she’s facing the possibility of missing out on walking across the stage, as well.

“We, as well as many other people, have spent money on caps, gowns, all of this stuff that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and now for some of us, it’s going to waste,” Laurel said.

She and her mother wish the district could have found another plan B that wouldn’t conflict with family plans on a holiday weekend.

“Not only will I not be able to walk across the stage, I won’t be able to watch my friends walk across the stage, which is even more upsetting,” Laurel said.

Laurel’s mother Heidi Pagur says she’s very disappointed for her daughter.

“She’s already missed so much,” Heidi said.

Huntington senior Justin Legg’s grandparents came in from out of town to see him graduate Friday but won’t be able to stay if it’s pushed back to Sunday.

“They can’t stay that long,” Legg’s mother Cindy Legg said. “They’re going to have to go home. It’s just one more wrench, just one more thing. We roll with the punches at this point.”

Seniors heading into what’s supposed to be their shining moment are hoping the weather shifts and turns their concerns into a moot point.

WSAZ is told the district will make the decision on whether to postpone the graduation at 4 p.m. Friday.

