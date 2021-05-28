Advertisement

Joint replacement and care with Marshall Health

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we all age and start to notice our aching joints, we are going to need to pay attention to our joint care through the years.

Dr. Matthew Bullock from Marshall Health Orthopaedics shares the treatment options available and when it is time to see a doctor about that hip or knee pain you are having.

To schedule an appointment you can call 304-691-1262 or you can visit their website.

