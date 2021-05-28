Advertisement

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association receives grant to help more feline friends

This grant, in the amount of $20,000, will help KCHA in improving their cat isolation ward and increase their ability to save cats and kittens.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has received a significant grant to help save more cats and kittens.

Officials at KCHA say the grant was awarded through Best Friends Animal Society, a national non-profit dedicated to helping animal shelters.

This grant, in the amount of $20,000, will help KCHA in improving their cat isolation ward and increase their ability to save cats and kittens.

In 2014, KCHA removed their incinerator as a symbol of their commitment to saving pet lives. The former incinerator area was then converted to a cat isolation ward to help sick cats have a safe space to heal without spreading disease to the healthy feline shelter population.

The goal of this grant is to improve cat lifesaving throughout the state of West Virginia by utilizing KCHA as a model for other shelters and organizations throughout the state.

With the assistance of the Best Friends Animal Society regional team, KCHA and BFAS will work together on engaging those shelters with a feline lifesaving gap, mentor those shelters to save more lives and share proven strategies for lifesaving with shelters struggling with feline lifesaving.

“We are honored to partner with Best Friends in an effort to save more cat lives, not only in our own shelter, but also in shelters throughout West Virginia.” said Bethany Hively, KCHA’s Executive Director.

Officials say last year, KCHA took in over 2,200 cats – many of them needing medical attention. Every animal coming into the shelter immediately receive vaccinations, deworming medication, flea/tick treatment, a microchip, and medical intervention if necessary.

