HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Young people across West Virginia getting involved in the fight against drug abuse. 20 local students recently competed in a ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ poster contest. It’s a competition put on every year by the State Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey shares why this contest is so important and makes a special announcement.

Caitlin Modesitt, a student at Ravenswood Middle School, is the state’s runner up in the ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ poster contest and she shares what inspired her artwork and what this campaign means to her.

You can learn more about ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ by visiting the Attorney General’s website and their Facebook page.

