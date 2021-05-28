Advertisement

Kids kick opioids

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Young people across West Virginia getting involved in the fight against drug abuse. 20 local students recently competed in a ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ poster contest. It’s a competition put on every year by the State Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey shares why this contest is so important and makes a special announcement.

Caitlin Modesitt, a student at Ravenswood Middle School, is the state’s runner up in the ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ poster contest and she shares what inspired her artwork and what this campaign means to her.

You can learn more about ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ by visiting the Attorney General’s website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Rose
Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second degree murder
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Peggy Osborn was killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Elderly woman killed by family friend
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was last seen in the Huntington area in December. Troopers need...
Man missing from Huntington area since December

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
Salmon with The Olive Tree Café & Catering
West Virginia Peers
West Virginia Peers
All lanes closed on portion of I-77 North
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Man hospitalized after being hit by train