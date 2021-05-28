Ky. eases restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Kentucky is easing up on restrictions and capacity limits when it comes to events, restaurants and bars.

For restaurant owners like Corbie Stull, it’s been more than a year of trying to make ends meet.

“It was terrible just using every other table. I mean, we had to turn people away at times,” Stull said.

However, after Gov. Andy Beshear lifted restrictions and raised the capacity limit from 60% to 75% for all restaurants, the hustle and bustle is picking up at the Jockey Club in Ashland.

“Hallelujah, I feel like I’m back in business,” Stull said.

Also, after bar stools were forced to collect dust, people are now able to claim their seat once again.

“Just enjoy yourself, we certainly are,” Carolyn Fannin said.

For customers like Fannin, this all brings back a sense of normalcy into their lives.

“Life is short. None of us know what tomorrow holds, so get out today and enjoy yourself. Go out to eat, back these people that have tried to stay in business and keep their businesses going,” Fannin said.

All the while, it’s sparking passion for Stull.

“It gives me hope for this whole business, and it means so much to me to get that back. It’s like I lost a part of my life,” Stull said.

Easing restrictions to rebuild what the past year lost-- just in time to start making those summer memories.

The 75% capacity also applies to events and venues under 1,000 people. Anything with over 1,000 people will remain at 60% at this time.

Beshear says he aims to be at 100% capacity by June 11.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.