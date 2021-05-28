Lockdown at Hayes Middle School lifted, student charged

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools announced Friday morning that Hayes Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown ‘while law enforcement investigated a situation on campus.’

School officials say the lockdown was due to reports from several students that a weapon was on campus.

The school was searched. An airsoft bb gun was found, officials say.

According to the St Albans Police Department, a juvenile was arrested and charged with disturbance of school.

The 15-year-old was released to his parents, according to police.

No students or staff were harmed.

The school is back on its normal schedule.

“We thank the students who reported seeing something and the school and local law enforcement for their swift response,” said Kanawha County Schools.

