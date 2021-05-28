Man convicted of child pornography charges

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man from Lawrence County, Ky was convicted Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in Ashland, of 11 counts of child pornography charges.

The jury convicted Dale Allen Fraley, 49, after two hours of deliberations, following a three-day trial.

The counts included five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the evidence at trial, Fraley used various online “personas” to induce, persuade, or coerce minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. Fraley, acting through the online “personas,” would threaten minors.

He also persuaded the minors to come to his home.

Fraley would sometimes record the sexual activity between himself and the minors at his home.

Fraley was indicted in October of 2019, with a Superseding Indictment being returned in September of 2020.

Fraley will appear for sentencing before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, on October 18, 2021.

He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of production, 20 years for each count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and ten years for possession of child pornography.

However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing the sentence.

