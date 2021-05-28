Advertisement

Man convicted of child pornography charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man from Lawrence County, Ky was convicted Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in Ashland, of 11 counts of child pornography charges.

The jury convicted Dale Allen Fraley, 49, after two hours of deliberations, following a three-day trial.

The counts included five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the evidence at trial, Fraley used various online “personas” to induce, persuade, or coerce minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. Fraley, acting through the online “personas,” would threaten minors.

He also persuaded the minors to come to his home.

Fraley would sometimes record the sexual activity between himself and the minors at his home.

Fraley was indicted in October of 2019, with a Superseding Indictment being returned in September of 2020.

Fraley will appear for sentencing before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, on October 18, 2021.

He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of production, 20 years for each count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and ten years for possession of child pornography.

However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing the sentence.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a plane crash in Scioto County, Ohio.
Names of plane crash victims released
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Names released in deadly I-64 crash
A crash in Lincoln County has turned deadly.
Crash in Lincoln County claims life
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

Latest News

WV POWER GAME
WV POWER GAME
Officials say concerns should first be brought to the attention of the cemetery’s management....
State officials ask public to report rundown cemeteries
Grief counselors will be available to students, school officials said.
UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire
Officers caught a break when they obtained two warrants for the man’s arrest and received tips...
Man hides under dirty towels after evading police three times