Man convicted of several counts of child sexual abuse

Michael Paul Jones, 35, was convicted Friday of 23 counts of child sexual abuse in Putnam...
Michael Paul Jones, 35, was convicted Friday of 23 counts of child sexual abuse in Putnam County, West Virginia.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was convicted Friday on 23 counts of child sexual abuse, prosecutors in Putnam County say.

Michael Paul Jones, 35, was a foster parent for many years who molested foster boys and a local neighborhood boy whom he befriended and took on trips, investigators say. They say the abuse went on from 2014 to 2019.

According to the prosecutor’s office, five people were involved – all of whom are adults now.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, but is expected within a month and a half.

Jones is currently in custody in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

