Man on way to hospital after being hit by train

Kanawha County crews respond to a man being hit by a train in Cheylan. Sheriff's deputies say...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHEYLAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is on the way to the hospital after he was struck by a train Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast and Slaughter’s Creek in Cheylan.

Kanawha County deputies on the scene say the man was walking on the tracks, got off the tracks, but then got back on the tracks as the train approached. The CSX train was travelling west.

Officials say the train blew its horn.

Deputies say the man was talking when they arrived on scene, but had serious injuries.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies, Kanawha County Ambulance and East Bank Fire Department are on the scene.

