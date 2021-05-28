Advertisement

Man wanted for murder of high school senior indicted in second murder

Dekotis Thomas
Dekotis Thomas(CPD, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for the murder of a high school senior has been indicted in connection with a second murder.

Dekotis Thomas, who has been indicted in the 2021 murder of KJ Taylor, has now been indicted in the murder of Antwan Curnell in October 2019.

Grand jurors have also indicted Jordan Lowrie for Curnell’s murder.

Antwon Curnell was shot while driving on I-77 in October 2019. He was driving a white Toyota 4-Runner with two women passengers. Police said Curnell lost control of his car after being shot and hit the suspect’s vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.

Thomas is indicted on eight counts, including charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

He is not in custody at this time. Troopers are searching for Thomas with help from US Marshals.

Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on April 7. Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate this month.

Troopers say the 2019 shooting and the shooting that resulted in the death of KJ Taylor are not connected.

