Martin County community members & visitors can now text “911” for emergencies

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County 911 communication office officials posted on their Facebook page that community members and visitors will now be able to text “911″ for emergencies, as long as they have cell service.

The new feature will help those with hearing issues and certain serious emergency situations in which a person cannot call in, such as cases of abuse, burglary, and robbery.

The service covers all areas in Martin County where cell service is available.

Communication officials still recommend calling for emergency help.

