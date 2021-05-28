First Warning Forecast | Not The Best Start

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered showers have already started to become more numerous, with the steadier rain and thunder risk set to arrive later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be held in the 70s because of these roaming rains. Though the lawns and gardens have been growing desperate for the watering, it could not come at a worse time for so many activities that are typically slated to begin on Memorial Day Weekend. For tonight’s events, it’s going to be very difficult to guarantee a 1-2 hour stretch of dry weather; or even if you can handle a shower or two any rumble of thunder would force a public safety disruption. It’s important for you to have an answer for rain if you’re going out in it today.

Saturday continues the dreariness, but by bringing on new challenges. The steady rains will have exited, though a drizzly din remains. The problem is that unseasonably cold air filters in as well. We’ll have sunk to about 50° Saturday morning, and a persistent/light north breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s all day. Campers will need to be prepared with long sleeves and sweaters, just in case your campfire setup is a little too wet from the day before. Even Sunday starts off a little stubbornly, with low clouds, fog, and temperatures in the 40s.

Despite clouds hanging on for a while Sunday, we will be looking for a bit of a rally by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will manage to claw back into the 60s, but Memorial Day Monday is when things finally turn in our favor. Sunshine will return, and temperatures will stay in the upper 70s in the afternoon with low humidity. It’s probably little solace to all with plans on the front-end of the weekend, but as of now Memorial Day looks like it’s going to have one of its better weather-days in history.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.