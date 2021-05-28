Advertisement

Mountaineer Challenge Academy on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Mountaineer Challenge Academy is a 22 week program for students that are at-risk of dropping out or not graduating High School. They give these students a second chance of earning their high school diploma in a structured quasi-military environment. By eliminating the distractions that students encounter in a traditional academic setting, MCA students/Cadets find new found success in areas that they struggled with in the past.

