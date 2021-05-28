National Poppy Day with American Legion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Every year around Memorial Day, people wear red poppies, but do you know why it is worn? The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I to honor those who served in died in all wars.

Nicole Clapp, the National President of American Legion Auxiliary, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the importance of National Poppy Day and how you can get involved.

