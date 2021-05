HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Heritage Farm opens Saturday, May 29.

For summer, the farm will be open June through August on Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Adventure Park has different experiences for families to enjoy, including a rock climbing wall, TreeRock Challenge, RedTail Racers, Mountain Top Drop, and more!

Click here to make a reservation.

